We have some sad news to share about a member of our KRQE News 13 family.

KRQE News 13 producer Art Barron died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Longtime News 13 viewers will remember Art as our evening anchor in the years before Dick Knipfing joined the desk.

Art had a long broadcast career that included jobs in Los Angeles, Minneapolis and Miami.