Former home, studio of world-renowned architect to become UNM classroom

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The home and studio of an internationally known architect will soon be a classroom for University of New Mexico students. There are new plans to fix up the property he donated to the university.

Full of architectural models, sketches and watercolors — the property houses a life’s work. “This facility and all the models really represent a different era of architecture,” said Melissa Vargas, the Director of Operations for Academic Affairs.

The studio and home once belonged to world-renowned architect Antoine Predock, who calls New Mexico home. His well-known designs include the San Diego Padres stadium, Petco Park, the Albuquerque Museum, a handful of buildings at UNM, and the Canadian Museum of Human Rights, now featured on Canada’s $10 bill.

The Missouri native got his masters in architecture at UNM and never left the city. In 2017, he donated his property at 12th and Marquette to the university.

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve been doing property stabilization. We’ve just kept the place running by paying utilities, keeping the property up kept,” said Vargas.

It’s a peaceful place that UNM is now turning into the Antoine Predock Design and Research Studio. “To indeed cultivate the next generation of architecture and planning students, and engage them in experiences that take them back to the past,” Vargas said.

At the studio, students will be working among Predock’s original models. So far, the university has raised $425,000 to start fixing up the place.

“We’re privileged and feel very fortunate that he has decided to make the University of New Mexico as his primary benefactor for properties that he’s been a part of, and lived in and designed,” she said.

Predock will also be teaching classes at the studio. The project will break ground next week, and they hope to have students there in January.

The university will also be holding community fundraisers at the space.