Former Gov. Bill Richardson donates 100 pairs of shoes to Native students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Governor Bill Richardson donated 100 pairs of shoes to Native American students on Friday, Dec. 17. The donation comes from Richardson’s nonprofit and the shoes were distributed at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque.

“We donated in the last 20 months food, water, masks, PPE supplies, diapers, dog food, non-perishable goods to help Navajo families,” said Richardson. Richardson’s foundation partnered with the Notah Begaye III Foundation and Nike.

Together, they’ll deliver another 450 pairs of shoes to kids in Native communities in northwest New Mexico.

