Former foster father now facing three lawsuits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- There are now three civil lawsuits against an Albuquerque man charged with sexually abusing girls in foster care.

KRQE News 13 informed the public about Clarence Garcia last year on special assignment. His foster daughters, some as young as six, claim that Garcia had raped them.

The girls were placed with Garcia by Familyworks, a nonprofit licensed through CYFD. Familyworks’ license was later revoked.

Court records show three of the victims are currently suing Garcia, his wife, Familyworks, and CYFD. They say they were repeatedly raped and nothing was ever done to protect them.

One of the suits claims a 15-year-old was put on birth control to keep her from getting pregnant. Meanwhile, Garcia is charged criminally with the rape of six girls.

He is scheduled to go on trial next April.