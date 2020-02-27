Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Former firefighter to stay locked up until trial

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected serial rapist is staying behind bars.

Celso Montano was arrested this weekend accused of raping a woman he met on a dating site. The victim says he handcuffed and choked her.

Montano has been accused of raping a total of five women over the course of several years. Last year charges were dropped in one case after the victim died. He pleaded to lesser charges in the other cases.

On Thursday, Judge J. Richard Brown ruled Montano was a danger and will be held until trial in the latest case.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞