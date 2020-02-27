Former firefighter to stay locked up until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected serial rapist is staying behind bars.

Celso Montano was arrested this weekend accused of raping a woman he met on a dating site. The victim says he handcuffed and choked her.

Montano has been accused of raping a total of five women over the course of several years. Last year charges were dropped in one case after the victim died. He pleaded to lesser charges in the other cases.

On Thursday, Judge J. Richard Brown ruled Montano was a danger and will be held until trial in the latest case.