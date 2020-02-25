Former firefighter in trouble again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state wants to keep a former Bernalillo County firefighter locked up after he is accused of holding a woman against her will.

It’s not the first time he has been accused of violence against women. Investigators say Celso Montano met the woman on the dating site, ‘Plenty of Fish,’ and took her to his apartment.

She says he handcuffed her, tried to remove her pants and strangled her. All while his young son was asleep nearby, then eventually let her go.

Last year, Montano was charged with abduction and raped based on newly tested DNA evidence but those charges were dropped because the victim died.

In 2012, Montano was accused of raping four women but pleaded down to lesser charges.