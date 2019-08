ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A former Albuquerque BioPark employee is suing the city after he says he was hurt on the job.

In the suit, a former train operator for the zoo accuses the city of not inspecting the train of keeping up with its maintenance. James Latakos says he was on his normal loop when an axel broke off, causing the train to come off of the track and throw him from his post.

Latakos is seeking damages for his injuries.