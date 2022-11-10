ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a stint in federal prison for reportedly embezzling millions from the charter schools he founded, an Albuquerque man is out. As it turns out, he is once again working as an educator.

Scott Glasrud is a name many might remember, especially in Albuquerque’s education community. In 2014, Glasrud was investigated for stealing millions of dollars from a group of charter schools he started known as the Southwest Learning Center. He worked for these schools as an administrator.

Glasrud was sentenced to five years in federal prison back in 2018 and was ordered to pay $3 million in restitution to the Public Education Department and the Southwest Learning Center.

With two years time served, Glasrud was out of prison this past January.

Thursday, News 13 learned, he has landed another education job. This time, he is working as Director of the Sylvan Learning Center in Albuquerque. On the site’s website, his bio only lists his experience as an APS administrator. It features nothing about his history with Southwest Learning Center.

Albuquerque Public Schools tells us Glasrud does have a history with the district, beginning back in 1991 as an educational assistant. From 1999 to 2001, he was an assistant principal at Rio Grande High School.

On Thursday. we went to Sylvan to ask Glasrud about his employment there, and if his employers know of his criminal history, but he declined to speak with us.

We are working to learn whether Glasrud has paid restitution to the Public Education Department and the Southwest Learning Center.