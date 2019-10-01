Former deputy found guilty of aggravated battery against suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A now-former deputy charged with roughing up a driver of a stolen car while on the job has been found guilty. The verdict came down less than an hour ago for one-time Bernalillo County Deputy David Priemazon.

Priemazon insisted he didn’t kick the driver in the face. The jury deliberated for less than a day before deciding he wasn’t telling the truth.

In March of last year, deputies tried to pull over Christopher Lucero. They say he was in a stolen car. He wouldn’t pull over, so they bumped him. He crashed and rolled.

After taking him down, Priemazon kicked him in the face, fracturing his eye socket. A fellow deputy came forward and reported what Priemazon had done.

State Police investigated and Priemezon was charged with aggravated battery. Priemazon resigned late last year as he was about to be fired. He now faces up to three years in prison. Sentencing is set for December.

Lucero was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for having a gun and drugs in that car, and for the case. He has a federal lawsuit against the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department for the Priemazon attack.