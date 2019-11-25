Former CPOA board member speaks out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A former board member of the agency that looks into complaints about Albuquerque Police is speaking out against the executive director.

Chelsea Van Deventer resigned from the Civilian Police Oversight Agency two weeks ago and is letting the board know her issues with how it handles investigations. Van Deventer sent a letter calling out the CPOA’s executive director Edward Harness for supposedly not doing his job.

She claims the agency isn’t investigating enough cases.

“I would say over 90% of the cases that are coming are being administratively closed. They are closed without a full and complete investigation,” said Van Deventer.

Van Deventer pointed out that the high number of closed cases during each month’s board meeting. KRQE News 13 reached out to the board and executive director for comment but have yet to hear back.