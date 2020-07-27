Former beauty pageant executive’s trial postponed to next year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial against a former beauty pageant executive has been postponed. Investigators say, Greg Smith, who ran the Miss New Mexico pageant from 2015 to 2018 used thousands of dollars meant for scholarships on personal and business expenses.

Smith was set to go on trial this week on embezzlement, fraud and racketeering charges but court records show the trial has been pushed back to next April. Smith is also asking for one of the racketeering charges to be dismissed. A judge is expected to make a decision on that motion by August 7.

