ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two law enforcement officials including former Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office sheriff Manny Gonzales and former Laguna Police Chief Rudy Mora are implicated in a gun-running scheme spanning multiple states. Gonzales and Mora, who was at one time Gonzales’ undersheriff, are not indicted at this point.

According to federal documents, they helped gun dealers obtain machine guns that are only legal for law enforcement purposes and illegal for sale to private citizens. The federal indictment was filed in Maryland against a handful of gun dealers and law enforcement officials in other states.

It says those officials, along with Gonzales and Mora, provided letters saying the guns would be used for law enforcement demonstrations and other legitimate purposes when in fact, the intent all along was to sell them to private parties or keep them for personal use. In Albuquerque, one gun dealer, Woody’s Weapons, was named in the indictment.

News 13 reached out to Gonzales, Mora, and Woody’s Weapons. We did not receive a callback.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office sent out a statement Thursday: