ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of orchestrating a robbery at his own workplace. According to court documents, Jonathan Chavez is accused in four robberies at the AT&T stores on Coors and Montgomery.

Police say while Chavez was at work, he opened the safe, and his two friends, Oscar Rubio and Vladimir Garcia, helped him steal merchandise. Each time, he would tell police he was robbed at gunpoint. Cameras even showed one of his friends holding a gun to his back.

They say he got away with nearly $200,000 in cell phones and other merchandise. Chavez is now facing charges, including robbery with a deadly weapon. The state is now asking he be held behind bars until tria.