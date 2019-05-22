Former APS teacher to serve time for probation violation Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jacob Lawler [ + - ] Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The former Albuquerque Public Schools teacher convicted of sexting a young girl is headed back to prison for violating probation multiple times.

Jacob Lawler was sentenced to three years for sending up to 150 text messages to a fifth-grade girl, but for the last four years, he's been on probation.

Earlier this month, his probation officer busted Lawler with a cellphone that had inappropriate pictures of teens. They also found drugs inside his home and knives inside his car.

On top of that, Lawler was in a relationship he did not disclose to the officer. All of it was brought up by the state in court on Wednesday.

"Mr. Lawler admitted that he had a relationship he had not disclosed with a person of the opposite sex and that person had children," prosecutors said.

Lawler pleaded no contest for failing to disclose the cellphone. Judge Angela Jewell then sentenced him to 60 days in jail.