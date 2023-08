ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) teacher is accused of sexually assaulting multiple students. He will go to trial on Monday.

Officials say in 2020, several students at different APS elementary schools came forward, accusing 47-year-old Danny Aldaz of sexually assaulting them.

Aldaz is charged with 10 counts of sexual penetration of a child under 13 and 19 counts of sexual contact with a minor.

His trial will start at 8 on Monday morning.