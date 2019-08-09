Former APS secretary released after brief stop in jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Albuquerque Public Schools secretary who allegedly stole from a student activity fund made a brief stop in jail.

Jessica Baca worked at LBJ Middle School in Taylor Ranch back in 2015. She was in charge of the fundraising account for the school’s clubs and organizations.

During an audit, officials say they found Baca had taken around $25,000. Baca was indicted last month.

She was booked, had her mugshot taken, and then was released. She’s been charged with embezzlement and has pleaded not guilty.