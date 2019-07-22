Former APS secretary charged with embezzlement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has learned an Albuquerque Public School middle school secretary was investigated for stealing money from the activity fund, and she’s now being charged for it.

Jessica Baca was a secretary and bookkeeper at LBJ Middle School up until a few years ago, but she was fired after an audit showed she was up to no good.

This all stems back to 2015 when Baca worked at the middle school. As part of her bookkeeping duties, she looked after the activity fund for the school. The fundraising account is used to pay for the school’s clubs and organizations.

Officials said when they did their routine audit, they came across a mistake, which led to an internal investigation. That investigation uncovered the theft of about $25,000 over a 10-month period.

People who KRQE News 13 spoke with are appalled. “We need that money to help build our future with our kids for their education, and whatever extra activities they need to be sponsored in,” said grandparent Ron Rasor.

KRQE News 13 tried to get the APS police report but was told it wasn’t available because it’s part of an ongoing investigation.APS said Baca only worked at the middle school for one year and was immediately fired after that investigation.

Baca was indicted by a grand jury on embezzlement charges Friday. If convicted, she could face up to nine years in prison.