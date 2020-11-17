Former APS employee gets more than $400K in whistleblower lawsuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Albuquerque Public Schools groundkeeper has been awarded more than $400,000 in a whistleblower lawsuit against the district. Antonio Montano says he was fired after he refused an order by his supervisors to dump chemicals into an arroyo near the APS Maintenance and Operations ground which ran down the Pit.

Montano says he reported the issue to the Department of Agriculture in 2015 but claims the dumping continued. Montano alleges that’s when APS used taxpayer money to hire a private investigator to monitor him. He says his supervisors got an anonymous tip he was at home instead of work and APS accused him of using drugs and alcohol despite him passing drug tests. Montano says he was then fired without warning.

A jury last week awarded Montano more than $100,000 in back pay and $300,000 for pain and suffering.

