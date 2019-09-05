Former APD sergeant takes plea deal for fraud charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – He was an Albuquerque police officer who stole money at work, but he won’t have to do any jail time for it. James Geha struck a plea deal Thursday.

KRQE News 13 uncovered these allegations against the cop three years ago, and Thursday, his career officially came to an end.

“Hardest thing I’ve ever had to do was walk away from a career that I loved, that I gave my heart and soul for, that I bled for,” said Geha in court.

For the first time in three years, the public heard from the disgraced Albuquerque Police sergeant who’s now been convicted of taking money he didn’t earn, by falsifying his time card.

“I’m sorry to you, your honor, that I’m standing before you today. This is not who I am. This is not a reflection of me as a person or ever as a police officer,” said Geha.

Geha worked at APD for 22 years before he resigned back in 2016 while facing the accusations. Investigators would later find Geha had logged 349 hours of overtime he never worked. That totaled to more than $15,000 in one year.

Before he was charged, Geha landed a new job with Tax and Revenue in September 2017 as a special agent in their fraud division. Last September, Geha’s boss said she wasn’t aware of our stories about Geha, and moved to fire him immediately.

“It’s hard to say at that time, had we known about this specific situation. I can’t say yes or no, but most likely not,” said Lilia Ruiz, Director of Tax Fraud Investigations.

Thursday, Geha struck a plea deal on three felony counts of receiving public money for services not rendered, paid back the money, and agreed to give up his law enforcement license.

The District Attorney’s Office didn’t call for jail time, and Judge Brett Loveless agreed.

“I do think that a conditional discharge is appropriate. There’s no criminal history. There’s no indication of danger or violence,” said Judge Loveless.

The District Attorney’s Office defended the plea deal, saying they wanted to make sure they got a conviction and that it’s rare for courts to impose jail time for a white-collar, non-violent defendant, with no prior criminal history.

As previously reported, Tax and Rev said they were moving to fire Geha. Thursday, KRQE News 13 learned, he’s still at Tax and Rev.

Geha has been on paid suspension since last September. The department blamed the Martinez administration for keeping Geha on, but said it will review his job status now that he’s been convicted.