Former APD sergeant asks judge to dismiss fraud charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former police sergeant accused of fraud wants his case thrown out.

James Geha is accused of logging more than $1,500 of work hours he didn’t really work during his time with the Albuquerque Police Department. A former chief recommended he be fired, and Geha later took a job with the Tax and Revenue Department.

His attorneys have filed a motion in district court asking a judge to dismiss the charges, saying more than 28 months have passed since he was indicted and some evidence in the case has since become unavailable.