Former APD officer to be released from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The now-former Albuquerque Police officer accused of beating up his girlfriend will be released from jail until trial. Rio Rancho Police say 31-year-old Jeffrey Wharton‘s Ring camera captured him dragging his girlfriend into their home back in February. According to court documents, the woman had several gashes and a brain bleed.

Initially, Judge George Eichwald ruled he be held without bond. But Tuesday he ruled Wharton could be released under strict guidelines. That’s after the defense filed a motion saying he was accepted into a treatment program and that the alleged victim was not afraid of him, did not want to pursue charges, and did not want to testify against him.

