Former APD officer sentenced to probation for beating girlfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Albuquerque Police officer who beat up his girlfriend is not going to prison. Jeffrey Wharton pleaded guilty to aggravated battery for the incident at the couple’s Rio Rancho home last year.

The attack left the woman with gashes and a brain bleed. Investigators say Ring video showed Wharton dragging her into the home. Wharton was an officer with the Albuquerque Police Department at the time. Court documents show last month, Wharton was sentenced to three years of probation. He did spend six months in jail after his arrest.