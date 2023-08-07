ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Albuquerque Police Department (APD) officer is facing charges related to the force he allegedly used on the job against a man with disabilities. He pleaded not guilty in the case.

Lapel video from August of last year shows the man apparently trying to buy a bike at an Albuquerque Target when Officer Kenneth Skeens threatened to issue him a criminal trespass citation before dragging him from the store.

The man, appearing confused, tries to call 911, saying he doesn’t believe the men trying to arrest him are actually police officers.

Skeens is facing charges of false imprisonment, battery, perjury, and making a false report about the incident. He entered a not-guilty plea this afternoon.

Skeens was fired from the department.