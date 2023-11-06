ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Danny Aldaz, a former Albuquerque teacher already convicted of raping a student, pleaded not guilty in another case.

Aldaz is accused of sexually abusing several students while he worked for APS. He was sentenced to 57 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of raping a seven-year-old in his Valle Vista Elementary classroom in 2019.

Prosecutors revealed another accuser came forward during the first trial. Aldaz was arraigned Monday on new charges of criminal sexual contact of a minor and bribing a witness. His trial for the new charges is set for later in November.