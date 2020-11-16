Former Albuquerque Police officer shot in line of duty, now battling cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He was an Albuquerque police officer who was shot during a traffic stop in 2015. He then ran for the sheriff’s office and lost. Now, he’s in another battle for his life.

It was a night in January 2015 that ended Lou Golson’s career as a police officer for the Albuquerque Police Department. He tried his hand at law enforcement again, by running for Bernalillo County Sheriff in 2018.

Today, his biggest battle is once again, for his life. “My wife noticed an odd mole on my back. I got the results back from the biopsy, that it was melanoma,” Golson says.

The skin cancer wasn’t only on his back. “That’s when we found out we had two different cancers in that ear. Both are very aggressive,” he says.

Once the word got out, those closest to Golson immediately stepped in to help. “Cancer is costly and we’re just trying to raise some money so he can pay for all his treatments,” says Paul Jacobs.

With about 85 bikers who showed up on Sunday for a benefit bike run, Golson couldn’t help but be thankful for the unconditional support from not only those that are close to him but also the kindness from strangers. “I was just so humbled and grateful for what they did for me,” he says.

After undergoing surgery to remove the cancer from his ear, Golson says his battle is far from over. “My experience with melanoma hasn’t been so great. My dad died when he was 37 years old from melanoma,” he says.

After seeing the success from today’s motorcycle ride, all in his name, he can’t help but have a positive outlook for the future. “I stay positive, regardless. That’s just all I know. I will beat this. I just don’t know how long it’s going to take me,” he says.

A Gofundme page has been set up to help Golson cover the costs of all his cancer treatments.