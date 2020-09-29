Former Albuquerque police chief speaks out about retirement

Watch extended interview with former Albuquerque Police Chief Mike Geier

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a few weeks since the Albuquerque Police Chief Mike Geier says he was forced to retire. In this extended interview, the now-former police chief is speaking out and telling his side of the story on what led to his dismissal. He also says it was a battle to get his voice heard at the Albuquerque Police Department.

Geier has served as the APD chief of police since December 2017. Before joining APD, Geier worked for more than 43 years in law enforcement and has also served as Chief of Police of the Rio Rancho Police Department.

