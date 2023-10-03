ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Albuquerque Police Department (APD) officer is now suing the department and chief for wrongful termination.

Former APD spokesperson and DWI investigator, Fred Duran, was fired in 2020 after then-Deputy Chief Harold Medina reviewed Duran’s case and stated he violated procedures.

Medina had said Duran violated procedure during a 2019 DWI arrest and was not truthful about it during an investigation, leading to his firing, and those charges being dropped.

Now, Duran is suing Medina and the department for wrongful termination.

The suit said reports showed Duran had probable cause to make that DWI request, and he was wrongfully investigated by the department and fired.