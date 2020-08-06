Former Albuquerque firefighter accused of lighting illegal fireworks, has controversial history

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Albuquerque firefighter with a bad reputation is in the spotlight again, this time for allegedly lighting illegal fireworks and driving his neighbors crazy. One of his neighbors says when she tried confronting him about the fireworks, he was wearing an AFR shirt, so she started asking questions.

When Sherice Brooks and her girlfriend confronted her North Valley neighbor, Matthew Sanchez, about lighting fireworks he brushed them off. In a video recorded by Brooks, you can hear her asking him if he was really a firefighter, he responded yes. Brooks then reminds him lighting fireworks is illegal to which he responds, “who cares?”

Brooks says she was surprised to see him wearing an Albuquerque Fire Rescue shirt, and even more shocked when he said he was a firefighter. “Those are the people who should be taking care of us, watching out for fire, fire hazards,” said Brooks.

Using his address and name, News 13 asked AFR if he actually is a firefighter, they say Sanchez used to be in the department as a dispatcher, but he quit five years ago amid a well-publicized controversy. Sanchez was the dispatcher in 2015 who hung up on a teenager trying to help 17-year-old Jaydon Chavez-Silver, the Manzano high schooler killed in a drive-by shooting.

Brooks says she’s frustrated that her neighbor is using his old employer to try to get away with this kind of behavior. “It’s concerning that a retired firefighter could be showing that he worked for them, and be behaving the way he does,” said Brooks. Brooks says she tried reporting the fireworks to the police and they told her to call 311. She says 311 was closed for the night, but the fireworks have now stopped. AFR says they do not have any way to control the behavior of their former employees.