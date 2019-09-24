Former Albuquerque Fire Chief Gerald Grimm has died

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Albuquerque fire chief known for helping bring a historic fire truck back to the city, has died.

Gerald Grimm started with the Albuquerque Fire Department in 1968, working his way up to chief before retiring in 1989. In the ’70s, he helped the city buy back a 1920s-era ladder truck that had moved around to different cities after it was retired. Firefighters restored the truck before it was rededicated to the city in 1987, and it’s now on display at the fire academy.

Grimm went on to become fire chief in two Texas cities. He died last week at the age of 75. Grimm was also an Army veteran, so he’ll be buried at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.