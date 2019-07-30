Former Albuquerque city councilor, president of Crime Stoppers has died

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Albuquerque city councilor and the one-time face of Crime Stoppers has died.

Tim Kline, also a former Albuquerque police officer, served on the council in the early ’90s where he pushed for funding for the BioPark and Explora. During that time, he also served as president of Crime Stoppers International.

The 74-year-old died in Chandler, Arizona on Sunday following a battle with cancer. The Fraternal Order of Police lodge in Albuquerque is planning a celebration of Kline’s life in the coming weeks.