ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico law enforcement community is paying respects to former Albuquerque Police Department Chief, Gilbert G. Gallegos. Gallegos passed away Tuesday morning in Belen.

In 1987, Gallegos was elected as National Vice-President of the country’s largest police organization, the Fraternal Organization of Police. He served four two-year terms. In 1995, Gallegos was elected as the president of the organization, he served three two-year terms. Gallegos was appointed as APD’s Chief of Police in 2002. He served as chief from 2002-2005. Funeral services for Gallegos are pending.