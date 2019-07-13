Former ABQ BioPark resident might soon be a father

PORTLAND, Ore. (KRQE) – A 26-year-old elephant at the Oregon Zoo is pregnant and the dad may be from Albuquerque.

Care staff at the Oregon Zoo says Chendra conceived sometime in January, although they are not certain which of the zoo’s two male elephants, Samson or Samudra, is the father.

Samson the Asian elephant spent 15 years in Albuquerque before being moved to the Oregon Zoo last year.

“We might have a Maury Povich moment where we do the genetics and we’re able to reveal who the true dad is,” said Bob Lee, elephant curator.

Chendra is expected to give birth in late 2020.