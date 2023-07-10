ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) is considering replacing an underground power line in the foothills. Members of the public can weigh in on the proposal.

The idea is to replace about 2,750 feet worth of power line that runs from Honeysuckle Drive in NE Albuquerque to the Elena Gallegos area. The line ends at the Albert G. Sims park where it powers trailhead lights, the public restroom, and other facilities.

Map of proposed line replacement. Courtesy USFS.

To replace the line, PNM is proposing installing a line four feet underground with several concrete maintenance boxes. They said the replacement is necessary in order to keep providing power to the park.

U.S. Forest Service officials are working to ensure the proposed project complies with all federal laws, such as the Endangered Species Act. The public can also comment before August 6, 2023, by emailing Amanda Rael, the deputy district ranger, at amanda.rael@usda.gov. Comments can also be mailed to Rael at 11776 NM-337; Tijeras, NM 87059.

Comments should be relevant to the project and should include:

Name and current physical mailing address Title of the project (PNM Tramway 11 Replacement Line Project) Comments on the proposed action, along with supporting reasons to be considered in reaching a decision A signature or other verification of identity upon request.

More info can be found on the Forest Service website.