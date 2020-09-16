Forest service asks community to weigh in on Mountain Coaster

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The forest service is asking the community to weigh in on a proposed mountain coaster that would be located on the Sandia Ranger District of the Cibola National Forest. The project area would be at the Sandia Peak Ski Area near the Sandia Peak Tramway top terminal, 10 miles outside of Albuquerque.

The project was developed in the hopes it would increase multi-seasonal recreation opportunities for the ski area. The proposal includes the construction of the coaster and a concession building.

Comments from the public will be accepted at any time, however, those posted before March 30, 2021, will be most helpful in assisting in the planning process. Comments can be written or submitted electronically. Written comments should be sent to Crystal Powell, District Ranger, Sandia Ranger District, Cibola National Forest, 11776 Hwy 337, Tijeras, NM, 8759, Attention: Bryan West.

Please include: