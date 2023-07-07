ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Forage Café is a unique café that features vending machines stocked with local, fresh food items. They provide access to nutritious meals while supporting Meals on Wheels New Mexico.

Forage Café hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration on July 7, from 11:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m. at the Presbyterian Northside Building #D.

The new Café is located at Presbyterian Northside Hospital. Guests can also enjoy the Café’s Little Free Library and outdoor seating. Forage Café welcomes the public alongside Presbyterian Hospital staff. All the proceeds made from everything they sell go to Meals on Wheel. People purchasing all these healthy products are from vendors around New Mexico. For more information visit

mow-nm.org.