ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is asking for help cleaning up trails in the Foothills. A cleanup is being held at the Indian School trailhead on Saturday beginning at 8:30 a.m.
There will be projects for all ages and abilities ranging from trash pickup, trail construction, and rehabilitation to graffiti removal. There will be a prize for the weirdest piece of trash.