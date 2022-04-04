ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is asking for help cleaning up trails in the Foothills. A cleanup is being held at the Indian School trailhead on Saturday beginning at 8:30 a.m.

There will be projects for all ages and abilities ranging from trash pickup, trail construction, and rehabilitation to graffiti removal. There will be a prize for the weirdest piece of trash.