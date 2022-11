ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Calling all runners! The City and Bosque Brewing are teaming up for the first Foothills 10 Mile Run. The competition is scheduled for November 13.

The race will start and end at Elena Gallegos Open Space.

The race is limited to 400 runners with cash prizes for the top three finishers in both the men’s and women’s divisions.

There will also be a $75 prize for winners in all age groups. Those that want to participate can sign-up on the event’s website.