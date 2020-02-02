Football-themed pet adoption event kicks off in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While many are still preparing for the Super Bowl, a local partnership is bringing you the Puppy Bowl.

Watermelon Mountain Ranch Animal Shelter teamed up with Fiesta Subaru welcoming puppies to the dealership for a unique pet adoption event. All pups available are fully vetted, up to date with their shots, and micro-chipped.

“Being able to partner with local businesses is really important for us it gives the shelter pets an opportunity to be seen by more of the public,” said Sara Heffern, Executive Director of Watermelon Ranch. Within the first 30 minutes of the event, eight puppies found new homes.