FoodHub ABQ starts food truck pilot program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new pilot program hopes to boost business for local food trucks in the International District. FoodHub ABQ is hosting a variety of food trucks at an empty lot on San Mateo just a few streets south of Zuni. It allows people to order food digitally through an app and then pick it up curbside.

Organizers hope the program drives more business to the food trucks which have struggled during the pandemic. “We know food vendors start to ramp down during November when it starts getting cold, so we’re hoping to provide a space where they can still operate through these months,” said Alex Horton of the International District Economic Development Center.

Through November 14, FoodHub ABQ will be open every Thursday through Saturday for lunch and dinner; then Sunday for brunch.