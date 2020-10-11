Food trucks and movies spring up in International District

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One Albuquerque neighborhood is hosting a movie night to help local businesses. Food Hub ABQ is using a lot off of San Mateo, just south of Zuni, for the neighborhood’s first food truck park.

Saturday night, they brought in local pop-up cinema company Reel Big Flix so families could watch a movie from their cars. Food trucks were on hand as well.

Organizers say events like these help neighborhood businesses. “The goal was to bring something like this into the neighborhood that our local food vendors can actually take advantage of. A lot of our vendors who have set up actually live in the neighborhood and they’re businesses that we work with. So, it’s really exciting to give them an opportunity to showcase and sell their food and continue making a living,” said Alex Horton, Executive Director of the International District Economic Development Center.

Food Hub ABQ says they’ll be up and running their food truck park Thursdays through Sundays. More information is available on the Food Hub ABQ Facebook page.