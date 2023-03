ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque announced the return of the popular Food Truck Fridays in downtown Albuquerque. Starting Friday, March 3, at Civic Plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. people get lunch from a variety of food trucks.

Food Truck Friday will take place every Friday form March 3 through September. The food trucks will be parked along 3rd St. between Marquette and Tijeras. Each week will feature a variety of local food trucks.