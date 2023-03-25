ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People braved the windy weather Saturday to head out to the Albuquerque Food Tuck and Craft Beer Festival. Hundreds came out for the event at Balloon Fiesta Park.

In addition to live music, guests got to enjoy the area’s most popular food trucks serving everything from Hawaiian barbecue to burgers, and of course, craft beer.

“I think this is great for the small businesses [that] get to partake. It’s a nice area. Everyone seems like they’re in a good mood. Everybody’s ready to get out for spring,” said Ellen Opela, a visitor at the event.

This is Food Truck Festivals of America’s 7th year in a row coming to Albuquerque.