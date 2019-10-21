Food space Three Sisters Kitchen supports local food producers, promotes a healthy community

Three Sisters Kitchen is a nonprofit community food space that uses the power and love of local food to create economic opportunity, improve community health, and bring our diverse communities together. Last month, they opened a local food shop and cafe that gives people the chance to celebrate the bounty of New Mexico.

TSK hosts a variety of community cooking classes and also has its own nutrition training program for home health aides in addition to a food business training program for manufactured producers. TSK has an indoor growers market, The Evening Market at Three Sisters Kitchen that will be held on Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. beginning on November 13.

The Local Foods Shop and Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Monday to Friday and is located at 109 Gold Ave. SW 87102. Their food menu offers affordable items ranging from $5 to $11.

So much fun talking fermented milk and learning how to make hard cheeses (and homemade cheese presses!) with Kate Johnson of The Art of Cheese today at Three Sisters Kitchen!

Posted by Three Sisters Kitchen on Sunday, October 20, 2019

