Food space Three Sisters Kitchen supports local food producers, promotes a healthy community

Three Sisters Kitchen is a nonprofit community food space that uses the power and love of local food to create economic opportunity, improve community health, and bring our diverse communities together. Last month, they opened a local food shop and cafe that gives people the chance to celebrate the bounty of New Mexico.

TSK hosts a variety of community cooking classes and also has its own nutrition training program for home health aides in addition to a food business training program for manufactured producers. TSK has an indoor growers market, The Evening Market at Three Sisters Kitchen that will be held on Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. beginning on November 13.

The Local Foods Shop and Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Monday to Friday and is located at 109 Gold Ave. SW 87102. Their food menu offers affordable items ranging from $5 to $11.