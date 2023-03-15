The Albuquerque International Sunport is going to undergo its largest renovation in 30 years. | Courtesy CABQ/Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A multi-million-dollar-makeover for the Sunport in Albuquerque is still in the works.

Mayor Tim Keller updated the public Wednesday about what changes are coming, including- moving security closer to the ticket purchase desks.

“There’s going to be a new food court to where security is now, and so that opens up a wonderful opportunity to local vendors,” said Mayor Keller.

The hope is to attract some local food and shopping locations to Sunport after moving the shopping center past the security line where customers waiting for their flights can access them.

Requests for bids to utilize these spots are going out in the following weeks.

Construction of the new TSA area is scheduled to be done in time for this year’s Balloon Fiesta, followed by the food hall a year later and the retail section in 2025.