Food-related complaints lead to health department finding other issues at restaurants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Everyone’s had that experience at a restaurant where something wasn’t clean or there was a hair in the food, but have you ever picked up the phone and call for a health inspector? KRQE News 13 found out people do.

From fast-food apple pie that tastes and smells like urine, to finding a dead mouse in a bowl of menudo. These are some of the complaints the city’s Environmental Health Department gets from people going out to eat. “In almost all cases we’ll follow up with an inspection,” says Mark DiMenna, Deputy Director for the Environmental Health Dept.

Food-related complaints are reported through 311 and the city says they take every accusation seriously, especially when it comes to reports of rodents in restaurants or employees mishandling food. “If we get something that sounds malicious, we would want to talk to managers, talk to staff, to see if there’s any indication that kind of thing is going on,” said DiMenna.

Many times, health inspectors will find additional problems. “Someone maybe finds a rodent or insect in their food, if that’s what’s been alleged, we would want to go out and look and make sure there’s no an infestation going on,” said DiMenna.

When inspectors went to check out the apple pie complaint, they couldn’t find evidence of the pies tasting like urine but did see food was not covered or stored properly. In the case of the mouse in the menudo, inspectors found no evidence of mice but did see the restaurant failed to keep their bathrooms clean.

“If something’s severe enough, it could actually call for an immediate closure. Generally if they accumulate enough violations, it would come in the form of a downgrade,” says DiMenna.

Restaurant goers in Albuquerque say finding a perfectly clean restaurant is next to impossible and agree all restaurants should at least try to keep their standards high. “With our society nowadays, it’s just important to be clean in general. So much can come from just a small thing,” said Maya Perez.

The city has received 17 food-related complaints in the last two months. Restaurants can be inspected up to four times a year.