Food pantry see increase of homeless seeking food during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque food pantry says they’ve been having to feed more homeless people since the pandemic hit New Mexico. The Storehouse New Mexico Food Pantry in downtown Albuquerque says they typically see low-income families grab food at their warehouse.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a lot of stress on families of all backgrounds and they’re now seeing an increase of homeless people coming to them for help. “So as local businesses and different agencies who have had to close and they’re not able to help people who are homeless, we’ve had to adjust to make sure we feed them,” said Swarupa Watlington, Executive Director of The Storehouse.

The food pantry estimate about a third of their shoppers are now homeless, compared to just a handful before the pandemic.

