Food, monetary, and volunteer donations needed at Roadrunner Food Bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – As the governor’s stay at home order is now in effect, many businesses have closed their doors until at least April 10. However, essential businesses remain open with one of those being Roadrunner Food Bank which the coronavirus has taken a toll on.

Anchor Crystal Gutierrez sits down with Roadrunner Food Bank Communications Director Sonya Warwick to discuss what they’re doing to stay afloat during this crisis.

Deemed essential workers, Sonya explains that the organization remains operational and will continue to provide services during this time. However, they are in need of volunteers to help pack food boxes and are requesting food and monetary donations as the food bank has seen an increase in traffic due to the outbreak.

“As people are experiencing unemployment, sometimes for the first time, we do expect that food assistance and food assistance calls will increase. Just when I looked at one particular webpage that allows people to search for food help, that one page on our website had 400% increase from last week so we estimate that that will continue to spike given that people are often for the first time experiencing unemployment and of course, people who are in poverty already. They don’t have the ability to go out and purchase 14 days of food right now so they’re relying heavily on our network of partners across the state to make sure that they’re eating consistently,” said Sonya.

Sonya explains that the food bank relies heavily on grocery store partners for food donations of products that the stores don’t sell. However, the stores haven’t been able to provide these donations recently and Roadrunner Food Bank has seen about a 40% decrease in food donations because of this.

While this is a difficult time for everyone, any donations to any hunger relief organizations across the state would help provide meals to those in need. Thow wanting to help can make monetary or food donations to the food bank.

You can also donate your time by helping out at the warehouse of Roadrunner Food Bank. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Roadrunner is following strict CDC guidelines for food safety and is also practicing social distancing.