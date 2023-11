ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are working to learn what may have sparked a fire Wednesday morning at Sais Food Market in Albuquerque’s International District.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue was able to quickly get the fire under control and no injuries were reported. This is the second time in November that crews have responded to the food market, on Louisiana Blvd. and Trumbull Ave.