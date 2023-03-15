ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Food is Free Albuquerque, is a local nonprofit that encourages social empowerment through the growing and sharing of fresh food. This weekend they are hosting its 6th annual ‘Seed Share’ that focuses on doing just that.

The Seed Share event will be at The Source Healing Oasis on March 18, 2023, from 10 am to 2 pm. This event will share local and sourced seeds to kick off the growing season. People are welcome to bring their own seeds to share with other vendors or just come and get seeds here.

Running solely on volunteer power and operating primarily as a hobby for the first five years, FIFABQ’s Harvest Program averaged the distribution of 3,500 pounds of produce annually. In 2022, they harvested and distributed 24,967 pounds of fresh produce. This number has provided over 700 people with five weekly servings and diverted over 300,000 pounds of carbon dioxide. ‘Food is Free Albuquerque‘ audacious goal is for Albuquerque to become the first city to utilize 100% of its human-edible, locally-grown produce within its community.

For more information visit fifabq.org.

