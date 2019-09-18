Food, fun, and culture at the East Mountains Celebration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zip lines, games, food trucks and more can be found at the East Mountains Celebration: Crossroads of Cultures on Sunday.

County Commissioner, Charlene Pyskoty will be hosting the event at the Los Vecinos Community Center from 12 p.m.-5p.m. The event is free and will include, for the first time, a wine and beer garden. This year will see other firsts as well.

“I am a big believer in if you’re going to have fun, you have to do your homework first. For the first time ever, we’re going to have a history and culture exhibit at [the community center] and our historical society in Tijeras will have an exhibit set up,” Pyskoty said.

Live music will also be a part of the celebration including a Grateful Dead cover band and a praise group. For more information visit their website here.